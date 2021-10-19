Ares Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $486,715.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00063519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00097857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,217.58 or 1.00079679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.00 or 0.05904952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

