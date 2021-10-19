ArGoApp (ARGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00098067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,878.72 or 0.99677073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.58 or 0.05991322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

