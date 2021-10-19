Arion Price Reaches $0.0045 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $66,337.99 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00064604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,040.22 or 1.00235936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.22 or 0.05979417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,830,852 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

