Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 17,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

NYSE:ANET traded up $5.92 on Tuesday, hitting $389.64. The stock had a trading volume of 333,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,464. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.