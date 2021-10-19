ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ARKQ stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.