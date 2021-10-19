Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ARKO opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $33,353,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 856,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

