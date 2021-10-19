Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 2,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,816. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. UBS Group AG increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

