Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.11

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.83 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,407,035 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

In other Armadale Capital news, insider Matt Bull acquired 12,318,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

