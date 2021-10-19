ARMOR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $795,214.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and $795,214.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00064018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,988.14 or 0.99722127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.16 or 0.05914555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00020652 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

