Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AWI opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

