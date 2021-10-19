Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.00 ($8.24) target price from Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.03 ($7.09). 2,055,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a one year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.52.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

