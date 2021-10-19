Artfinity Market Cap Hits $143,456.89 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $143,456.89 and $654.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00088746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

