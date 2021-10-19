Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.