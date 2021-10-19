Arweave (AR) One Day Volume Tops $47.17 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $47.17 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $54.37 or 0.00085098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

