Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $6.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.59.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

