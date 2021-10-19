Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ASCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Ascential to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 403.90 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 393.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

