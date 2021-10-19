Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. 61,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 324,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$458.32 million and a P/E ratio of -76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

About Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

