Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AHT opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $411.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

