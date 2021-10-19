Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ashland Global worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ashland Global by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASH opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

