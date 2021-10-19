Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,791 ($23.40) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,928.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

