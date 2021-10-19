Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,791 ($23.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,928.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a market cap of £14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

