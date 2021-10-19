Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

