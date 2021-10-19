AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AZN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 222,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

