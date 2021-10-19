Atea Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 52,571 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,709% compared to the average volume of 1,380 call options.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $26.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,679,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

