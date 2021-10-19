Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Up 6.9%

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.08. 26,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,296,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Athene by 2.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

