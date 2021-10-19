Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Up 6.9%

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.08. 26,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,296,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.
In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Athene by 2.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
