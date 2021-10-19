Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Athlon Acquisition worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,869,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,708,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,860,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,781,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWET opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

