Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. 57,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $237,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

