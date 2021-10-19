Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report earnings per share of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the lowest is $4.09. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,504 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 329,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

