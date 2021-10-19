Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.