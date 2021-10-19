Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,628.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Atos has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.