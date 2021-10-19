AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 274.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

