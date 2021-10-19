Attila (ATT) Price Reaches $0.0356 on Top Exchanges

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Attila has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $182,014.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Attila has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00088953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

