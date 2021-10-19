Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $14,929.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00244718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00189573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00088915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,269,415 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

