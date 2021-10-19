AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUDC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

