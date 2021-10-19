Audius (AUDIO) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Audius has a market capitalization of $805.22 million and $16.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00197872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00090288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

