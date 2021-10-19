Aurora 24-Hour Volume Tops $340,697.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Aurora has a market cap of $17.86 million and $340,697.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00242327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00190149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

