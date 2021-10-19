Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 622.14 ($8.13).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 591.60 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 617.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 606.38.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

