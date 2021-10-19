Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

ATDRY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 123,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.82. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

