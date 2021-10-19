AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 733,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,488.0 days.

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

