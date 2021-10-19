Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $292.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.14 and a 200 day moving average of $294.51. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

