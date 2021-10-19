Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.6% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

