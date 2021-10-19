AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $6,266,739.52 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

AN traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.44. 745,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

