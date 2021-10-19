Autonio Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.65 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $901,063.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,188.49 or 1.00040302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.58 or 0.06046289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022370 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

