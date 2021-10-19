Autonio Price Reaches $0.13 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $787,910.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.92 or 1.00098034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.67 or 0.05987920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

