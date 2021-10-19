Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.90. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 1,886 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $491.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

