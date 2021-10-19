Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.70

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.70 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 100.10 ($1.31). Avation shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 19,344 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.95) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.70. The stock has a market cap of £70.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

