Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 26th (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:AVAH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 26th. Aveanna Healthcare had issued 38,236,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $458,832,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Aveanna Healthcare’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.