Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 26th (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:AVAH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 26th. Aveanna Healthcare had issued 38,236,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $458,832,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Aveanna Healthcare’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.