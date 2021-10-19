AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Update

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $58.55.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.