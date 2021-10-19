Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 680,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 456.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

