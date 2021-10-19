Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Head to Head Review

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

This table compares Aviat Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.24 $110.14 million $2.26 13.44 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 1.89 N/A N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 40.06% 20.20% 11.03% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

Risk and Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, suggesting that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aviat Networks and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks presently has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.81%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.